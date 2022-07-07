R. Dinesh elected President Designate of CII for 2022-23

R Dinesh, Executive Vice-Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, has been elected President Designate of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2022-23.

He was the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19 and has held several positions in CII as Chairman of National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, and CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council.

At a meeting of CII National Council held in Delhi, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC, was elected as the Vice-President of CII. Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., continues to be the President of CII for 2022-23, according to a statement.