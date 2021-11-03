No change in Tamil New Year’s day

The DMK Government will continue to observe April 14 as Tamil New Year, going by the list of public holidays for the year 2022, notified in a government order on Tuesday. During the last Karunanidhi regime (2006-11), the first day of the Tamil month ‘Thai’ (around January 14) was declared as Tamil New Year instead of April 14 (Chithirai). However, this decision was reversed by the subsequent Jayalalithaa government.

The government on Tuesday announced the list of 23 public holidays for the government offices and all commercial banks, including cooperative banks across the State under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 for 2022.

The public holidays for 2022 are: New Year's Day (January 1, Saturday), Pongal (January 14, Friday), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15, Saturday), Uzhavar Thirunal (January 16, Sunday), Thai Poosam (January 18, Tuesday), Republic Day (January 26, Wednesday), Annual closing of Accounts for Commercial Banks & Co-operative Banks (April 1, Friday) Telugu New Year's Day (April 2, Saturday), Tamil New Year's Day, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar’s Birthday and Mahaveer Jayanthi (April 14, Thursday), Good Friday (April 15), May Day (May 1, Sunday) Ramzan (Idul Fitr) (May 3, Tuesday), Bakrid (Idul Azha) (July 10, Sunday), Muharram (August 9, Tuesday), Independence Day (August 15, Monday), Krishna Jayanthi (August 19, Friday), Vinayakar Chathurthi (August 31, Wednesday), Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2, Sunday), Ayutha Pooja (October 4, Tuesday), Vijaya Dasami (October 5, Wednesday), Milad-un-Nabi (October 9, Sunday), Deepavali (October 24, Monday) and Christmas (December 25, Sunday).