MGM Healthcare to open new cancer institute this year

Hospital planning to invest ₹500 crore to set up cancer care facilities in other places

MGM Cancer Institute, a 150-bed facility constructed by MGM Healthcare here at a cost of around ₹150 crore, will become operational later this year.

Addressing the media after unveiling the logo of the institute coming up in Nungambakkam, Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said the group planned to invest another ₹500 crore in the next two or three years to set up dedicated cancer care facilities in other places.

He said the group decided to open a comprehensive cancer centre in view of the sharp rise in the number of cancer patients. “We aim to dispel the fear of cancer with our expertise, technology, positivity, stories of hope and most importantly compassion,” he said.

Apart from providing preventive to palliative care, he said the MGM Cancer Institute would focus on cutting edge research. He said the hospital would offer affordable cancer treatment.

M.A. Raja, director, Oncology Services, and chairman of Medical Services Board, MGM Cancer Institute, said the treatment for cancer had improved significantly compared treatment for any other diseases.

He said that the new institute would have all the advanced treatment options for cancer. Pointing out that there was negativity and fear associated with cancer, Dr. Raja said every aspect of the new institute, right from its architecture to treatment, had been planned in such a way to offer hope and positivity to cancer patients and their families.

A soft launch of the new institute was expected in late October. It would become fully operational by late December, the hospital said.