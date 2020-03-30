Govt. steps in to send flowers to scent factories

As farmers cultivating flowers are unable to sell their produce due to the lockdown, the State government has arranged for the supply of flowers to scent and perfume manufacturing factories in various parts of Tamil Nadu through the Horticulture Department.

“We have issued passes to scent factories in Dindigul, Kovilpatti, Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore so that they could collect flowers from the farmers and transport them to their manufacturing units. They may not collect the entire produce, but will give some relief to farmers,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary.

Farmers have complained that flowers either remain uncollected or perish in the fields because of the cancellation of marriages and temple festivals.

After Horticulture Department officials held talks, in Tiruvannamalai alone, 3.1 tonnes of jasmine were supplied to SMR Sri Arunachala Concrete Extraction Unit between March 28 and 30. Similarly, 650 kg jasmine was sent to a unit in Virudhunagar.

“In Dindigul, officials of the Horticulture Department held a meeting with perfume manufacturing units, and they will use 22 tonnes of flowers from Tuesday,” Mr. Bedi said.

The flower market in Koyambedu started functioning on Monday and the government has arranged for the inflow of flowers.

The Horticulture Department is also facilitating the movement of fruits, particularly bananas, to markets in Kerala, Pudukottai, Tindivanam, Coimbatore, Tirupattur and Tiruppur. Accordingly, 15 tonnes of banana have been sent to markets.

“Farmers can keep their produce in the cold storage facilities and godowns of the Agriculture Department for a month without the need for any payment,” Mr. Bedi said. He said farmers who had not paid the premium for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the delta districts and a few other district could remit the amount on March 31.

Helplines set up

“Farmers can pay the premium at the primary co-operative banks and other nationalised banks in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi, Salem, Theni and Kanyakumari district,” he said.

The following are the helplines that have been set up to facilitate payment of insurance premium: Nagapattinam: 9750197636; Tiruvarur: 7397753311; Tiruchi: 9443021750; Salem: 9944980436; Theni: 9443828843; and Kanniyakumari: 9965568051.