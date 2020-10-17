Book on NEP released

Governor Banwarilal Purohit released a book on the ‘New Educational Policy 2020’ at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday. The book, which discusses the challenges of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability faced by the current education system in the country, is authored by former Anna University Chancellor E. Balagurusamy.

A press release said the book, authored by former Anna University Chancellor E. Balagurusamy, aimed to highlight important recommendations of ‘NEP 2020’ and their implications to make the Indian education system globally relevant and competent.

Prof. M.K. Surappa, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University; E. Balagurusamy, Chairman, EBG Foundation; and Anandrao V. Patil, IAS, Secretary to Governor of Tamil Nadu were present.