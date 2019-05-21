AIADMK asks counting agents to be alert over DMK’s “dishonest practices”

The AIADMK on Tuesday instructed its counting agents to remain vigilant over DMK’s “dishonest practices” during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls. The Party asked them to ensure that all standard procedures were followed.

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement that agents must follow a slew of steps, including reaching the counting centres as early as 6 a.m. on May 23.

“The entire country knows that DMK members are experts in resorting to “dishonest practices” as well as violence. Many instances can be mentioned [to prove this]. Therefore, the AIADMK counting agents should remain vigilant to see if the DMK members commit any fraud and [if so] seek redressal by taking it up with higher officials,” they said.

Counting of votes for the 38 Lok Sabha seats and 22 Assembly constituencies where bypolls were held, would be done across the State in various centres on Thursday.

Election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was rescinded after recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader.

The two AIADMK leaders, whose Party should win a sizeable number of Seats from the 22, further instructed the counting agents to ensure all standard procedures were duly followed on the counting day.

These included examining the seals on EVMs, matching of votes polled and counted and double checking the number of votes every candidate has received in each round.

The agents should leave the counting centres only after votes of all rounds were counted and the results declared, they said.