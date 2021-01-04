Reliance moves court to help stop attacks against its telecom infrastructure

Amid several cases of vandalisation of mobile towers in Punjab during the ongoing farmers agitation against Centre’s farm laws, Reliance Industries Limited has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a stop on such acts, said an official statement of RIL on Monday.
The statement said “the miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals. Taking advantage of the ongoing farmers agitation near the national capital, these vested interests have launched an incessant, malicious and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance, which has absolutely no basis in truth.”
“Reliance has not done any corporate or contract farming and have absolutely no plans to enter this business,” the statement said.
Reliance’s telecom arm JIO, had also written to the Department of Telecommunication. It had claimed that “majority of the current sabotage and damage of RJIL network in Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country is as a result of the blatant efforts by some of the distributors, retailer and channel partners of Airtel and VIL in a malicious and inciteful campaign to capitalise on the ongoing farmers protest.” Airtel and VI have denied the allegations as “baseless, false and outrageous.”
