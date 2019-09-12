Prerak dropped by Sonia Gandhi after objection from leaders

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday vetoed a proposal to appoint ‘preraks’ (motivators) who would ‘inspire and inform’ party workers on Congress ideology as many leaders pointed out it sounded close to ‘pracharak’ of the Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS).

The proposal was part of an elaborate plan — prepared by Congress’ training department — to train workers on its ideology, programmes and policies.

When it was mooted at a meeting of Congress general secretaries and State Congress chief, senior leader Mukul Wasnik was the among first to object on the word ‘prerak’.

Ms. Gandhi agreed to retain the training programme but dropped the word. The Congress would now train about 200 functionaries and would designate them as ‘training coordinators’.