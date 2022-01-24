National

PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called these children inspiration for the whole society. File image   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and awarded them certificates digitally using block chain technology.

He also called these children inspiration for the whole society.

"You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country," the Prime Minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields—innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of ₹1,00,000 and a certificate.

The Prime Minister also greeted every one on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.


