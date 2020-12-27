People have supported ‘vocal for local’: Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra in his monthly radio programme said, “People have supported ‘vocal for local’, will urge manufacturers, industry leaders to make world class products.”
Mr. Modi said this was 2020’s last Mann ki Baat and as he read out letters from listeners, he mentioned that the population of leopards increased from 7,900 in 2014 to 12,852 in 2019. He spoke about the work of a ‘Yuva Brigade’ in Karnataka that restored a temple.
Discussing a wide range of topics, he said, “I feel happy and reassured when I see the youth of the country. They have the ‘can do’ approach.” PM asked teachers who have developed online course materials during the pandemic to upload it on the Education Ministry’s Diksha portal. He sought people to buy only Kashmiri saffron.
“Two days ago, it was Gita Jayanti. The uniqueness of the Gita is that it starts with curiosity,” he said.
He also mentioned that we have to rid the country of single use plastic in 2021. His address ended with new year greetings.
