Morning Digest: Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor on list of potential spyware targets; Pakistan accuses India of ‘using’ FATF for political ends, and more

While reports of Indian politicians and journalists being targets of surveillance operations carried out with the help of Pegasus spyware took centre-stage on Monday, French newspaper Le Monde reported that several Delhi-based diplomats were also on the list of potential targets for phone hacking from 2017-2021, along with a phone associated with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former election commissioner Askhok Lavasa, election strategist Prashant Kishor, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Patel appeared on a leaked list of “potential” or actual targets for spying by Israeli company NSO's Pegasus spyware, news website The Wire and other international publications reported on Monday.

Following revelations that NSO Group’s ‘Pegasus’ software may have been used to snoop on journalists, politicians and activists worldwide, including holders of 300 Indian phone numbers, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart has called on governments and companies to take steps to hold the Israeli technology firm accountable.

The monsoon session had a stormy start on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unable to introduce his new Ministers, as is customary after the reshuffle, on the first day of Parliament, due to Opposition protest against fuel prices’ hike and farm laws.

India is “using” the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for political designs against Pakistan, said the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, criticising External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for a statement claiming credit for Pakistan’s continuance on the world body’s watchlist. According to a Pakistan MFA statement on Monday, Mr. Jaishankar’s reported comments made to a group of BJP members as part of a training workshop, “vindicated” Pakistan’s repeated accusation that India had pushed for Pakistan’s grey listing in 2018 for “political” rather than “technical” reasons, which continues to date.

The lull in the monsoon post June 23 has resulted in a 32% rainfall deficit during that period, and is likely to push farmers into changing their kharif crop patterns, according to an analysis by CRISIL research issued on Monday. Especially in northwest and central India, which are seeing rainfall deficits as high as 55%, farmers may be forced to move from oilseeds such as soybean and groundnut to crops which have lower water requirements, such as cotton and maize.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said he would be working towards giving power of people back to them through the party’s 18-point agenda while senior leader Sukhpal Khaira hoped that the new president “will break the ice with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in an honourable manner”.

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday said he would seek a second term in office, shifting from his earlier position to serve only one term.

India has fielded its biggest boxing squad, consisting of nine pugilists of class and calibre, for the Olympics and expects an unprecedented medal haul.

Mercedes, Formula One and its governing body the FIA issued a joint statement Monday condemning the online racist abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton.