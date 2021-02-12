HC notice to govt. against regularisation

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the State government and the Kerala Bank authorities on a petition challenging the reported move to regularise 1,850 employees of the bank.
It was on a petition moved by A. Lijith of Kannur that the court issued the notices. The court will consider the petition on Monday.
The petitioner submitted that there were moves to illegally regularise a large number of appointments and a special meeting of the Cabinet would be held in February 15 for the regularisation process.
Though a proposal for the regularisation was brought in the last Cabinet meeting, it was returned to find out the financial liability that may arise out of the process. Moreover, the file did not contain the recommendation of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, he submitted.
While contending that the move to regularise the service of the employees was illegal and arbitrary, the petitioner sought to stay further proceedings till the disposal of the petition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath