‘Friends in West Bengal, make-believe foes in Kerala’

BJP chief Nadda slams CPI(M) and Congress

Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said the Congress and the CPI(M) were friends in West Bengal and “make-believe” foes in Kerala.

Mr. Nadda is in the State for two days to finalise BJP’s Assembly election campaign strategy and discuss candidate selection.

At a press conference here, Mr. Nadda said that in Kerala, the voters were caught in a vicious circle. They had to alternate between the CPI(M) and the Congress every five years.

Game-changer

The BJP, as in West Bengal, had emerged as a disruptive political force for the good in Kerala. It was a potential game-changer that could permanently alter Kerala’s electoral politics and catapult the State along the development path. The days of Congress-CPI(M) shadow-boxing were over. “No more match-fixing,” he said.

The Central government was sensitive to the issues raised by the farmers. It wanted to resolve their grievances through discussion. The government has steered clear of the path of confrontation. The Centre has treated the farmer’s agitation carefully and delicately. The door for negotiations remained open.

Mr. Nadda, who had earlier held Union Health portfolio, said Kerala’s COVID-19 strategy had faltered despite the Centre’s colossal infusion of funds and resources. The State’s infection curve was rising. Nearly 40% of the active COVID-19 cases were in Kerala.

Sabarimala issue

He said the Sabarimala issue was above politics. The Congress was shedding crocodile tears for Ayyappa devotees with an eye on their votes. The BJP had borne the agitation’s brunt to protect the customs and traditions of the ancient faith.

Mr. Nadda said Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had not uttered a word about the issues raised by Ayyappa devotees.

The BJP would field an eclectic mix of candidates. The candidate list would reflect the aspirations of all sections of people. BJP State president K. Surendran was present.