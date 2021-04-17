Curtains go up on Thrissur Pooram

Pooram on April 23, fireworks display will be held on April 24 morning

The festivities of Thrissur Pooram, the flamboyant temple festival that attracts people from across the world, started on Saturday with the traditional flag-hoisting at all the participating temples.

The flag-hoisting of the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples, the main organisers of the Pooram, was held in the forenoon. The flags were taken out by the Tantris and hoisted at a colourful function accompanied by percussion ensembles and decorated elephants.

Elephant Thiruvambadi Chandrasekharan carried the idol of Thiruvambadi temple for the ‘arat ezhunnellippu’ in the afternoon. Elephant Paramekkavu Padmanabhan carried the idol of the Paramekkavu Bhagavathy for the arat. Percussion ensemble led by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar added grandeur to the function.

While the flag-hoisting ceremonies of the Lalur Bhagavathy temple and Ayyanthole temples were held in the forenoon, function at the other participating temples were held in the evening.

Now the Thrissur city will wear a carnival look till the end of the Pooram on April 24. The main Pooram is on April 23. Display of fireworks will be held on April 24 morning.

Apart from the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples, the eight participating temples at the Pooram are the Karamukku Bhagavathy temple; Sree Karthyayani temple, Ayyanthole; Lalur Bhagavathy temple; Choorakkottukavu Bhagavathy temple, Neythilakkavu Bhagavathy temple, Chembukkavu Bhagavathy temple; Panamukkumpally Sastha temple; and Kanimangalam Sastha temple.

Even amidst the COVID-19 scare, many people attended the functions at all the temples. The COVID-19 negative certificates are mandatory for those who come for the Pooram. People have to carry the certificate for attending all the events at the festival. Children below the age of 10 and pregnant women are not allowed at the venues.