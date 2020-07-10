Vikas Dubey became gangster duringthe rule of other parties: Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi denied reports that Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey killed in a police encounter had been protected by BJP leaders. It is wrong to say that Vikas Dubey was protected by BJP leaders. He gained clout during the rule of other political parties in that State and became a gangster, he told journalists in Belagavi on Friday.

Now, that he has met his end, the law of the land would take its natural course, the Minister said, without elaborating.

Mr. Angadi asked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to stop criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on COVID-19 management. This is a time of crisis and the Opposition parties should cooperate with the ruling party and support it.

This is not the time to criticise or oppose the government. There are democratic platforms such as Parliament and the Legislature where the Opposition could express its views. Mr. Siddaramaiah should realise this. He [Mr. Siddaramaiah] should understand the political maturity of Mr. Yediyurappa who continues to respect Opposition leaders, Mr. Angadi reminded him.

Mr. Angadi urged Accredited Social Health Activists not to go on strike. “We should all understand that the fight against COVID-19 is a virtual war. ASHAs should continue to work at this hour of difficulty and not give up. I realise that they have some genuine concerns and demands. I will convey them to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. But they should go back to work,” he said.