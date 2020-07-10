Vikas Dubey became gangster duringthe rule of other parties: Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi denied reports that Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey killed in a police encounter had been protected by BJP leaders. It is wrong to say that Vikas Dubey was protected by BJP leaders. He gained clout during the rule of other political parties in that State and became a gangster, he told journalists in Belagavi on Friday.
Now, that he has met his end, the law of the land would take its natural course, the Minister said, without elaborating.
Mr. Angadi asked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to stop criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on COVID-19 management. This is a time of crisis and the Opposition parties should cooperate with the ruling party and support it.
This is not the time to criticise or oppose the government. There are democratic platforms such as Parliament and the Legislature where the Opposition could express its views. Mr. Siddaramaiah should realise this. He [Mr. Siddaramaiah] should understand the political maturity of Mr. Yediyurappa who continues to respect Opposition leaders, Mr. Angadi reminded him.
Mr. Angadi urged Accredited Social Health Activists not to go on strike. “We should all understand that the fight against COVID-19 is a virtual war. ASHAs should continue to work at this hour of difficulty and not give up. I realise that they have some genuine concerns and demands. I will convey them to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. But they should go back to work,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath