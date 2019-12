Many trains partially cancelled, diverted

Some trains have been partially cancelled, regulated and diverted owing to railway related works at Yesvantpur bypass on December 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Partial Cancellation

Train No. 16023/16024 Mysuru – Yelahanka – Mysuru Express commencing journey on December 15 (Sunday) will be partially cancelled between Kengeri – Yelahanka – Kengeri.

Train No. 56216/56215 Mysuru – Yesvantpur – Mysuru Passenger commencing its journey on Sunday will be partially cancelled between Chikkabanavara – Yesvantpur – Chikkabanavara.

Train No. 56277/56278 Chikkamagaluru – Yesvantpur – Chikkamagaluru Passenger commencing its journey on Sunday will be partially cancelled between Dodbele – Yesvantpur – Dodbele, a release from the Mysuru Railway division said.

Rescheduling

Train No. 12089 Yesvantpur – Shivamogga Town Express commencing from Yesvantpur on Sunday will be rescheduled by 30 minutes.

Train No. 06541 Yesvantpur – Vijayapura Express commencing its journey from Yesvantpur on Sunday will be rescheduled by 45 minutes.

Train No. 56223 KSR Bengaluru – Arsikere Passenger commencing from KSR Bengaluru on Sunday will be rescheduled by 30 minutes.

Train No. 17325 Belagavi – Ashokapuram Express commencing journey from Belagavi on Sunday will be regulated for 45 minutes between Tumakuru – KSR Bengaluru.

Diversion

Train No. 17307 Mysuru - Bagalkot Express commencing from Mysuru on Sunday will be diverted to run via Bengaluru Cantonment, Channasandra, Yelahanka instead of Yesvantpur, Lottegollahali and Yelahanka.

Short termination

Train No. 16575 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Junction Express commencing from Yesvantpur on Sunday, December 17 and 24, will be short terminated at Bantawala due to railway related works at Mangaluru Junction yard.

Permanent augmentation

Train No. 16229 / 16230 Mysuru – Varanasi – Mysuru Bi-Weekly Express will be augmented permanently with one second class sleeper coach with effect from December 10 from Mysuru and from December 12 from Varanasi.