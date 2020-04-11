Ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles carrying farm produces: Agriculture Minister

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil has directed the Shivamogga district administration to take steps for hassle-free movement of vehicles carrying agriculture produces during the lockdown.

He was speaking at a meeting here on Friday to discuss the problems faced by farmers due to the lockdown.

He said that both the Union and State governments have permitted the movement of vehicles carrying agriculture produces. Farmers carrying their produces to market should not be unnecessarily harassed at check-posts. He also said that outlets selling agriculture inputs, including fertilizer, pesticide, pipes, and workshops that repair tractors and farm machinery should be allowed to function.

The officials from the Department of Agriculture told the meeting that harvesting paddy crop cultivated on 12,000 hectares of land and maize on 7,000 hectares in the district as summer crop would commence in the third week of April.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra attended the meeting.