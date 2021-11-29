National

Information not forthcoming from Karnataka on Krishna water: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Krishna river. File   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh submitted in the Supreme Court on Monday that there is no information forthcoming from Karnataka for the past 14 years about how much Krishna river water it has diverted.

In turn, Karnataka argued that a lot water is going waste —“flowing down into the ocean” — and there is a need to harness it for irrigation and to replenish dry regions.

Karnataka has sought the vacation of a November 16, 2011 of the Supreme Court which stopped the Centre from publishing in the Official Gazette the final order of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II (KWDT) pronounced in December 2010, allocating the river water to Karnataka, erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The KWDT had further modified its final order and report on November 29, 2013 to allot surplus water to Karnataka, Maharashtra and the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh while preserving the allocation of 2130 TMC already made amongst them.

A necessary pre-condition

The publication of the order of the Tribunal is a necessary pre-condition for its implementation.

However, following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, its successors Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had moved the Supreme Court challenging the KWDT’s allocation of shares.

Karnataka has argued that its dam and irrigation projects worth thousands of crores to provide water to its parched northern areas have been stalled for all these years because of the 2011 order of the Supreme Court to not publish the KWDT decisions in the Official Gazette under Section 6(1) of the Inter-State Water Disputes Act of 1956.

Karnataka has argued that the dispute raised by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was between them and did not concern it. It referred to the Cauvery water dispute, in which the Supreme Court had, in February 2013, ordered the Centre to publish the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award in the Official Gazette despite the pendency of the cases filed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the Tribunal’s 2007 final order of allocation of water.

The Centre successfully sought two weeks time. A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud posted the case for December 13, but not before exclaiming that seven years have elapsed since the KWDT had pronounced its modified final report and order.

Issue of ‘grave urgency’

Senior advocates Shyam Divan and Mohan Katarki, for Karnataka, said the issue was of “grave urgency” as far as the State was concerned.

The KWDT II had allocated 166 TMC along with 7 TMC of minimum flow to Karnataka. Seven districts of the command area are severely drought prone. Four of the seven — Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal — are recognised as backward areas.

The State said the decision of the KWDT was enforceable only till 2050, after which it has to reviewed or revised. Ten years have already lapsed in litigation since 2010. Karnataka required at least 10 years to complete several irrigation projects whose costs were pegged at ₹60,000 crore in 2014-15. The costs would escalate annually by 10% to 15%. Even if the irrigation projects are completed in 10 years, the Central Water Commission clearances would take time.

“The life of the KWDT award is 40 years, out of which 10 years have already lapsed and 10 years is required to complete the work... As a result, Karnataka will not be in a position to utilise water 20 out of 40 years,” Karnataka said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles

Will appeal against Madras High Court Order on Veda Nilayam: Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister detained in Kerala, being question by ED under PMLA

Hyderabad Metro Rail has carried 20.8 crore riders, saved 4.7 crore litres of fuel since its inception

COVID-19 pandemic not over, says expert, on Omicron emergence

Adiraja Mariyumma, Sultana of Arakkal royal family, passed away

Resident doctors in Karnataka boycott OPD, elective services

Around 600kg of ganja worth ₹40 lakh seized by Sangareddy police

Per capita out-of-pocket health expenditure declines from ₹2,336 to ₹2,097, says report

Parliament proceedings | Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote in less than five minutes

6,018 people have availed skill loans under Central scheme until October 31: Centre

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns three capitals cases to December 27
Bombay High Court.

Bombay High Court quashes order that refused to restrain Nawab Malik from tweeting against Wankhedes

SC asks Centre to clear the air on construction activities in Delhi

Dollar Seshadri’s body embalmed and sent to Tirupati by road

Tiruchi Range Police go after goat thieves, recover 60 stolen animals

An 800 MW power station can be established at Idukki, says pre-feasibility study

Proliferation of African snails poses concern in Kochi’s coastal panchayats

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha clears Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion

Leaders rejected by Mayawati joining SP, BJP: BSP legislature party leader

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 4:48:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/information-not-forthcoming-from-karnataka-on-krishna-water-telangana-andhra-pradesh/article37749800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY