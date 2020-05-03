EPFO employees contribute ₹2.5 crore to PM CARES

The staff of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have contributed ₹2.50 crore — one day’s salary — to the PM CARES Fund to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPFO said in a statement on Sunday.
“The EPFO, as one of world’s largest social security organisations, stands committed in the service of the nation in every possible way...Officers and staff of EPFO are also contributing by putting in extra efforts for providing relief by expeditiously processing EPF withdrawal claims including COVID claims under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana package, etc,” the EPFO said.
Since the scheme was rolled out on March 28, over 7.40 lakh claims under the special pandemic withdrawal scheme had been processed as on April 28, it said
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.