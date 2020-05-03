EPFO employees contribute ₹2.5 crore to PM CARES

The staff of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have contributed ₹2.50 crore — one day’s salary — to the PM CARES Fund to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPFO said in a statement on Sunday.

“The EPFO, as one of world’s largest social security organisations, stands committed in the service of the nation in every possible way...Officers and staff of EPFO are also contributing by putting in extra efforts for providing relief by expeditiously processing EPF withdrawal claims including COVID claims under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana package, etc,” the EPFO said.

Since the scheme was rolled out on March 28, over 7.40 lakh claims under the special pandemic withdrawal scheme had been processed as on April 28, it said