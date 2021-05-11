National

Encounter underway in J&K's Anantnag

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between militants and army personnel, in Anantnag district of J&K. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

Also read: Within 6 months of militancy-free zone, Srinagar sees 7 recruits

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.

