Disengagement along LAC remains unfinished: MEA

No clarity yet on when next round of talks will be held, says defence official

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the process of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remained unfinished and an early completion of disengagement in the remaining areas could lead to de-escalation of forces in Eastern Ladakh, which would “hopefully” lead to full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and enable overall progress in the bilateral relationship.

“The two sides have agreed that in the interim they would maintain stability on the ground and avoid any new incidents,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at the weekly briefing. “It is our expectation, therefore, that neither side should do anything that is not in keeping with these understandings.”

A defence official said there was no clarity yet on when the next round of talks would be held.

The two sides have so far held 11 rounds of military talks for disengagement and de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh since the stand-off began early May last year. While disengagement has been completed at Pangong Tso (lake), there has been no progress in the talks for disengagement at Gogra and Hotsprings.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane recently said India was dealing with China in a “firm” and “non-escalatory” manner and the coming rounds of talks would focus on restoration of status quo ante of April 2020.