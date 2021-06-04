Coronavirus | India records most cases worldwide on June 4, 2021

Over 1.13 lakh new cases registered, accounting for one in three new infections.

India recorded 1,13,261 new COVID-19 cases and 2,059 new deaths till 9.40 p.m. on Friday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,86,86,764 cases and 3,42,790 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 22,651 new infections, followed by Kerala (16,229) and Karnataka (16,068). Tamil Nadu recorded 463 new casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (364) and Maharashtra (289).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 20.75 lakh samples were tested in the country on Thursday (the results for which were made available on Friday). India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 5.5% on June 3 compared to 10.4% recorded a week before.

About 28.75 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Friday, which is 4.5 lakh doses higher than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 45,000 lesser doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in India stood at 26.26 lakh on June 3, which is more than the 18.09 lakh recorded a month ago.

About 19% of adults in India, 39.6% of those aged above 45 and 44.1% of senior citizens, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of 8 p.m. on Friday. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

Only 11% of adults in Uttar Pradesh, 12% in Bihar and 13% in Tamil Nadu have been administered with at least one dose. Whereas 28% each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 29% in Uttarakhand, and 38% in Himachal Pradesh have been jabbed with at least one dose.

Overall, 13.2% of the total Indian population have got at least one dose and 3.3% have got both doses.

Though the new infections are declining, India continues to record the most number of daily cases in the world. It accounts for one in every three new infections worldwide. The country continues to record the most number of average daily deaths in the world. It accounts for one in every three new deaths worldwide.