Centre must reaffirm 1991 Act on places of worship: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau called the Supreme Court notice to the government seeking a response on the PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, “unfortunate”.
The Act mandates that the character of all religious places of worship should be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947, and no suit or proceedings shall lie in a court of law with respect to the character of places of worship.
This effectively barred courts from entertaining cases which raise disputes over places of worship that existed as of August 15, 1947. While invoking this exemption, the Supreme Court in the 2019 Ayodhya verdict reaffirmed that similar such cases cannot be entertained with respect to other sites in view of this Act.
“The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) reaffirms that the grounds on which this law was enacted need not be re-examined. The Central Government must respond to the Supreme Court, seeking its views, in a firm affirmation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991,” the party said in a statement here.
Watch | What is the Places of Worship Act?
While there was no official response from the Congress on the issue, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a tweet said the notice by the apex court to the government is merely a “prima facie view”. Adding a note of caution, he said this notice should not lead to “reopening of closed issues” and “scraping of old wounds”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath