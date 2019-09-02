Many takers for eco-friendly Ganesha idols

Both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam towns wore festive look on Sunday, ahead of Vinayaka Chaviti. Despite the rain, Vizianagaram’s PW Market was bustling with activity, as people rushed in to buy Ganesh idols and puja materials.

The police department diverted the traffic and set up additional force at Clock Tower, Kanyakaparameswari Temple junction and other places.

YSRCP leaders Eswar Kaushik, Kolagatla Sravani and others distributed eco-friendly idols to the devotees.

In Srikakulam, the distribution of clay idols continued at Vijaya Ganapati Temple, Samapath Vinayak Temple among other places. Sampath Vinayak Temple Trust Board chairman Konda Rambabu expressed happiness over positive response from the devotees to the concept of celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly manner.