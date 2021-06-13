Cricket betting racket busted, four arrested

Communication set-up box, two laptops and two TVs were seized from the accused, say police

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) and the PM Palem police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested four persons at Rushikonda here on Saturday night. The police have seized communication equipment from the accused.

The arrested were identified as K. Ravi Kumar (29) of Akkayyapalem, T. Dhanunjaya (34) of Sujatha Nagar, M. Sivaji (29) of Srikakulam and V. Rambabu (43) of MVP Colony.

The police have seized communication set-up box containing 29 mobile phones with SIM cards along with head sets, two laptops, two television sets, router and router connector.

According to the police officials, the main accused in the case Ch. Srinivas, alias cable Srinu, who is yet to be arrested, had employed four persons for organising the betting in the city.

Pakistan Cricket League matches

The gang has been reportedly organising bettings over the Pakistan Cricket League (PSL) T-20 league which commenced on June 9. Police said that the gang collected bets from the punters for the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi teams on Saturday night through online apps by using communication equipment.

“The gang had communication set-up box equipment, which had 30 mobile phones, to communicate with 30 persons at a time. The gang used an app to communicate ratings of the match. Moreover they also cheated the punters by announcing wrong ratings on the matches,” the police said.

Based on credible information, the police along with the CTF officials conducted a raid and arrested the accused.