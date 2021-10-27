National

Agni-V successfully test-fired

The three-stage solid-fuelled engine missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy and can reach most parts of China. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired its longest range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-V.

“A successful launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, was carried out on October 27, 2021 at approximately 1950 hrs from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha,” the Defence Ministry said.

The three-stage solid-fuelled engine missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy and can reach most parts of China. It has already been canisterised which improves the ease of handling and operation.

The Agni series constitutes the backbone of the nuclear weapons delivery which also includes the Prithvi short-range ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft. India has also completed its nuclear triad and operationalised its second strike capability, with ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant undertaking deterrence patrols.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 9:39:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/agni-v-successfully-test-fired/article37197942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY