Agni-V successfully test-fired

With a range of up to 5,000 kilometres the missile can reach most parts of China

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired its longest range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-V.

“A successful launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, was carried out on October 27, 2021 at approximately 1950 hrs from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha,” the Defence Ministry said.

The three-stage solid-fuelled engine missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy and can reach most parts of China. It has already been canisterised which improves the ease of handling and operation.

The Agni series constitutes the backbone of the nuclear weapons delivery which also includes the Prithvi short-range ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft. India has also completed its nuclear triad and operationalised its second strike capability, with ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant undertaking deterrence patrols.