25-year-old Indian jeweller's 12,638-diamond ring sets world record

An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World Records — but its Indian creator has no plans to sell his priceless design just yet.

Called “The Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity”, the chunky circular band weighs a little over 165 grams.

“It's wearable and comfortable,” said 25-year-old Harshit Bansal, who described his audacious creation as a dream project.

Bansal said he got the idea two years ago while studying jewellery design in Surat.

“My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this,” Bansal told AFP.

In a statement, his company said that each tiny petal in the ring's eight-layer flower design was unique.

Bansal said he had already knocked back requests from prospective buyers.

“We have no plans of selling it right now,” he said. “It's a matter of pride for us. It's priceless.”

The previous record determined by Guinness, also set in India, was for a ring containing 7,801 diamonds.