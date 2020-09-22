Xi defends China’s ambitions, warns of ‘clash of civilizations’

President Xi Jinping gave a robust defence of China’s ambitions on Tuesday in a speech to the UN, warning against the perils of a “clash of civilizations” during a pandemic that has ripped through the world.
In an opening address presaged by a demand by his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for China to be held “accountable” for the coronavirus outbreak, Mr. Xi said global unity was the only way to overcome the crisis.
The world must “oppose politicisation and stigmatisation” over COVID-19, Mr. Xi said in the pre-recorded address, urging world leaders to embrace the “concept of a big family... and avoid falling into the trap of a clash of civilizations”.
The U.S. and China are eyeballing each other over a raft of issues: the origins of the coronavirus, trade and tech dominance, security and disputed seas.
The U.S. has called China out over its ambitions to control the strategically pivotal South China Sea as well as for its bid to crush democracy movements in Hong Kong and Taiwan.
‘No Cold War’
But Mr. Xi reassured world leaders his country had no desire for “hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence”.
“China has no intention to enter a Cold War with any country,” he said, insisting that Beijing is instead a bulwark of international systems such as the World Trade Organization and a willing partner in the face of diplomatic spats.
“We insist on dialogue to bridge differences and negotiation to resolve disputes,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath