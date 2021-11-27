International

Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen's capital

A worker inspects the damage to a plastic materials factory destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen. File   | Photo Credit: AP

A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels launched airstrikes early Saturday morning targeting the country's capital, Sanaa.

Saudi state-run television reported the strikes, citing the Saudi-led coalition as urging civilians to stay away from the sites, without identifying them.

The strikes come amid heavy fighting around the city of Marib and after coalition forces withdrew from areas around the key port city of Hodeida.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have held Yemen’s capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.


