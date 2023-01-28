HamberMenu
Israel police arrest dozens after deadly Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Police identified the gunman as a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem

January 28, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Israelis gather near the scene of a shooting attack that happened the night before, in Neve Yaacov which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, January 28, 2023.

Israelis gather near the scene of a shooting attack that happened the night before, in Neve Yaacov which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, January 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israel police said Saturday they arrested dozens of people after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in one of the deadliest attacks in Jerusalem in years.

Police identified the gunman as a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, the sector of the city annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War.

Also read: Biden calls Israeli PM Netanyahu after attack in Jerusalem

There has been no indication that he had prior involvement in militant activity or was a member of an established Palestinian armed group.

He was killed by police following a brief chase after the shooting.

In a statement, police said they had arrested "42 people for questioning" overnight, "some of them members of the terrorist's family".

Others detained included residents of the gunman's neighbourhood, police said.

In a separate statement, police said the force had been placed on the "highest level" of alert following the attack in Neve Yaakov neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.

Israel's police chief Kobi Shabtai called the shooting "one of the worst attacks (Israel) has encountered in recent years."

