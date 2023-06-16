HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7.2 magnitude quake strikes near Tonga

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter was located about 280 km southwest of Tonga

June 16, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

Reuters
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake near Tonga.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake near Tonga. | Photo Credit: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean on Friday, June 16, 2023 according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake's epicenter was located about 280 km southwest of Tonga, at a depth of 167.4 km, according to USGS.

ALSO READ
Watch | Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

Australia's Bureau Of Meteorology also said there was no tsunami threat to Australia.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) initially reported a magnitude of 7 for the earthquake near the southern region of the Fiji Islands.

Related Topics

earthquake / Tonga

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.