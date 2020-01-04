L-G calls on Union Home Secretary in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi called on Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in Delhi on Friday amid a heightening of hostility between the Raj Nivas and the Puducherry government.

The seats of power have been put on collision course once again after the Lt. Governor got Cabinet decisions on rice in lieu of cash for ration cardholders and the appointment of the State Election Commissioner “overruled” after referring the dispute to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy sharpened his attack against Ms. Bedi’s “interference” in day-to-day functioning of the government and for blocking Cabinet decisions on welfare measures.

Addressing a press conference recently, Mr. Narayanasamy said the MHA or Lt. Governor had no power to remove a SEC. The incumbent, who was duly appointed after the Speaker gave the right to the elected government to appoint the poll officer, already begun work on holding local body elections, he added.

In a message, Ms. Bedi said she apprised the Home Secretary of all the latest developments in Puducherry.