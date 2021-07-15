Door-to-door vaccination launched

U.T. recorded one COVID-19 death, 121 new cases from 6,088 tests

The Health Department has launched door-to-door vaccination at select PHCs from Wednesday.

A press note from T. Arun, Health Secretary, said that in addition to the regular PHC vaccination personnel, all private medical colleges are requested to depute five vaccination teams for door-to-door counselling and vaccination.

These teams would comprise two staff nurses or at least one nurse and a nursing student.

The Health Department has assigned PHC teams in the locations close to the respective Medical Colleges as follows: Kosapalayam to PIMS, Lawspet to MGMCRI, Mettupalayam to SLIMS, Reddiarpalayam to AVMC, Mudaliarpet and Muthialpet to SVMCH.

The schedule will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One death recorded

Meanwhile, the Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 121 new cases from 6,088 tests, and 177 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry reported the only death taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,772.

The test positivity rate was 1.99%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.40%. The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 1,327.

The cumulative tally in the Union Territory is 1,19,302 cases against 1,16,203 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 14 lakh tests administered so far, over 11.96 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, the total number of persons vaccinated aggregated to 6,14,335, including 37,646 healthcare professionals, 22,944 frontline workers and 4,35,579 members of the public.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,506 with 39 new cases reported on Wednesday. While a total of 46,012 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 416.

In Ranipet district, 30 cases were reported positive. In Tirupattur district, 25 new cases were reported on Wednesday. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 74, taking the total tally to 50,936.