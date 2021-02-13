521 cases in Kozhikode

The Health Department on Friday confirmed COVID-19 in 521 more persons in Kozhikode district. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection has reached 6,859.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 514 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source remained unknown in the case of other persons.

On Friday, 604 persons who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals and First Line Treatment Centres were discharged. As part of the continuing vigil, 7,310 persons were screened by the Health Department in Kozhikode district. Health Department officials said the number of sample collections would be increased in Kozhikode as part of the preventive measures. They also said the surveillance mechanisms, including the enforcement action against the violators, had been intensified.

Noticing an increase in the number of people who are reluctant to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols, the city police have started conducting surprise inspections in public places. Many persons who were found without wearing masks were fined apart from being warned.