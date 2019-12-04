Phase 1 of Chennai airport expansion to be completed by 2020

The Phase 1 expansion of the Chennai airport is likely to be completed by 2020 which will pave the way for a new, integrated terminal building to take care of international traffic movement, said C.V. Deepak, officiating director, Chennai International Airport.

“After the expansion, the demolition of the existing old terminals will start. By February 2022, we will have an integrated terminal with the capability to handle traffic of 40 million, envisaged for 2032- 2035,” he said delivering the special address at the ‘Confederation 4th Edition – Conference on Chennaiinfra’, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry on Wendesday.

In 2018, the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the ₹2,467 crore expansion project for the Chennai airport.

“Given that the traffic is estimated to be 35-40 million, there is an eminent need for second airport. For the second airport, it is not only important to look at airport infrastructure, but also additional infrastructure for the airport, including highway and metro rail connectivity. These things will play a role in the success of the second airport,” Mr. Deepak noted.

The existing airport has a capacity to handle traffic of 15 million, but last year (fiscal 2019) it touched 22 million which was a severe constraint on the existing infrastructure, he said. Till November 2019 this year, the airport has already handled 15 million traffic and this fiscal it would cross 22 million, he added.

In the next 6-8 months the airport would also be able to handle late night passenger traffic in the main building itself, he said.