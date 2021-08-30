Man held under POCSO Act for harassing 2 girls

A man has been arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing two girls in the Kilpauk All Women Police Station limits.

A senior police official said Perumal, 40, had been having an affair with a 30-year-old woman in his locality for more than a year. The alleged offender started misbehaving with the eight-year-old daughter of the woman and a 11-year-old girl of her neighbour. The parents of the 11-year-old girl complained to police. Based on their complaint, Perumal was arrested.

(Childline operates a toll-free helpline 1098 for children in distress).