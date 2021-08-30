Chennai

Man held under POCSO Act for harassing 2 girls

A man has been arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing two girls in the Kilpauk All Women Police Station limits.

A senior police official said Perumal, 40, had been having an affair with a 30-year-old woman in his locality for more than a year. The alleged offender started misbehaving with the eight-year-old daughter of the woman and a 11-year-old girl of her neighbour. The parents of the 11-year-old girl complained to police. Based on their complaint, Perumal was arrested.

(Childline operates a toll-free helpline 1098 for children in distress).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 12:35:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-held-under-pocso-act-for-harassing-2-girls/article36172026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY