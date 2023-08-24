HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, daughter found dead in Ayanavaram

The man was said to be addicted to online gambling and had a mounting debt; in 2020, his wife ended her life and he strangulated his elder daughter to death; he was arrested and released on bail

August 24, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter were found dead in their house at Ayanavaram on Wednesday. The police suspect that the man might have killed his daughter and then ended his life. He had mounting debts, which were a result of online gambling.

The police identified the dead as Geetha Krishnan and Manasa. Krishnan was working as a conservancy supervisor in ESI Hospital and staying at Poosanam Street, Ayanavaram. He incurred debts as he became addicted to online gambling. He suffered financial loss and his wife ended her life and he strangulated his elder daughter to death in 2020. He was arrested and released on bail. He had been staying with his younger daughter since then. One of his friends visited his house on Wednesday night and found the two dead.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Related Topics

Chennai / murder / casino and gambling

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.