GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madras to Chennai, an expo at DakshinaChitra on the city’s ethos

May 04, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors taking a look at ‘Madras to Chennai Appo – Ippo,’ an exhibition at Dakshinachitra Museum on the East Coast Road in Chennai on Thursday.

Visitors taking a look at ‘Madras to Chennai Appo – Ippo,’ an exhibition at Dakshinachitra Museum on the East Coast Road in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Conversations with autorickshaw drivers always throw up interesting tales. Have you had the opportunity to talk about fuel prices, traffic and life in general with these men in khaki? Have you haggled with one trying to bring down the fare to a fair number?

DakshinaChitra’s museology and arts management interns have made an audio-visual exhibit of such conversations that are very much part of Chennai’s ethos.

The exhibit — Voices of the Street — put together by intern Sujitha Lakshmanan, is part of the Madras to Chennai Appo – Ippo exhibition, which is on till May 27 at the Varija Art Gallery at DakshinaChitra on the East Coast Road in Muttukadu.

The exhibition curated by the DAK-IMM interns was recently inaugurated by Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group. The audio-visual exhibit has words from MadrasBashai, including Bongu, Bhoni, Laardu Labakkudas, Pistha, Appatakkar, Bekku and Naashtha hung around a fishing net.

Visitors taking a look at ‘Madras to Chennai Appo – Ippo,’ an exhibition at DakshinaChitra Museum on the East Coast Road in Chennai on Thursday.

Visitors taking a look at ‘Madras to Chennai Appo – Ippo,’ an exhibition at DakshinaChitra Museum on the East Coast Road in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

A chasis of the yellow autorickshaw welcomes visitors to the show that is open on all days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but for Tuesday. A model tea shop with goli soda bottles, a radio, a bench and newspapers stands on one side. Exhibits showcasing the city’s connect with Carnatic music and Bharathanatyam and its link with clothing are also part of the exhibition. 

The exhibition curated by DAK - IMM interns at DakshinaChitra Museum on East Coast Road in Chennai on Thursday.

The exhibition curated by DAK - IMM interns at DakshinaChitra Museum on East Coast Road in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Rebecca Tabitha Devnesh, who put together the transportation display, said she had taken the advertisements from The Hindu Archives and from the works of author Susheela Ravindranath, besides a few online sources. She explained that the students took five months to put it all together. 

According to Anitha Pottamkulam, Director (culture), DakshinaChitra, during the 11-month-long internship, theory and practical experience is provided in various aspects of the museum. This will enable students to transition to a range of cultural institutions, including museums, art foundations and art galleries. Each batch has less than 10 students and they are expected to organise a major exhibition, have assignments and finish a mini-thesis during the internship. This internship is open to graduates and post grads and there is no age limit.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.