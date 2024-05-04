Madras to Chennai, an expo at DakshinaChitra on the city’s ethos

May 04, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Conversations with autorickshaw drivers always throw up interesting tales. Have you had the opportunity to talk about fuel prices, traffic and life in general with these men in khaki? Have you haggled with one trying to bring down the fare to a fair number?

DakshinaChitra’s museology and arts management interns have made an audio-visual exhibit of such conversations that are very much part of Chennai’s ethos.

The exhibit — Voices of the Street — put together by intern Sujitha Lakshmanan, is part of the Madras to Chennai Appo – Ippo exhibition, which is on till May 27 at the Varija Art Gallery at DakshinaChitra on the East Coast Road in Muttukadu.

The exhibition curated by the DAK-IMM interns was recently inaugurated by Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group. The audio-visual exhibit has words from MadrasBashai, including Bongu, Bhoni, Laardu Labakkudas, Pistha, Appatakkar, Bekku and Naashtha hung around a fishing net.

A chasis of the yellow autorickshaw welcomes visitors to the show that is open on all days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but for Tuesday. A model tea shop with goli soda bottles, a radio, a bench and newspapers stands on one side. Exhibits showcasing the city’s connect with Carnatic music and Bharathanatyam and its link with clothing are also part of the exhibition.

Rebecca Tabitha Devnesh, who put together the transportation display, said she had taken the advertisements from The Hindu Archives and from the works of author Susheela Ravindranath, besides a few online sources. She explained that the students took five months to put it all together.

According to Anitha Pottamkulam, Director (culture), DakshinaChitra, during the 11-month-long internship, theory and practical experience is provided in various aspects of the museum. This will enable students to transition to a range of cultural institutions, including museums, art foundations and art galleries. Each batch has less than 10 students and they are expected to organise a major exhibition, have assignments and finish a mini-thesis during the internship. This internship is open to graduates and post grads and there is no age limit.