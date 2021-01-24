Chennai

Goondas Act slapped on duo held for job fraud

Two persons, who were arrested for job fraud recently, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The Conventional Crime Unit of Central Crime Branch recently arrested a four-member gang for allegedly cheating job aspirants by sending fake appointment orders in government departments after receiving ₹6 lakh each. They had promised jobs through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

The Goondas Act has been invoked against two of them — B. Nagendra Rao, 54, of Pulianthope, and S. Ramani alias Venkatachalam, 58, of Mandaveli — on the recommendation of the investigation officer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2021 2:21:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/goondas-act-invoked-against-duo-arrested-for-job-fraud/article33646698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY