Awareness, exercise key for leading a better life for patients with diabetes, say experts

Awareness among patients, regular exercises and diet modification are key for patients with diabetes to lead a normal and longer life, said experts who spoke at a virtual conclave organised by South India MICE Association (SIMA).
Addressing the conference organised under the theme “Living longer with diabetes”, Mala Dharmalingam, professor and head, Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, stressed that regular walking and exercises were vital for fitness in patients with diabetes.
V. Mohan, chairman and chief of diabetology, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said though many drugs for diabetes had become affordable, patient motivation was key to taking medications, self-monitoring and follow-ups.
Ambarish Mithal, chairman and head of endocrinology and diabetes, Max Healthcare, highlighted the importance of patient awareness and affordability and accessibility of medications.
M.K. Ajit Kumar, founder and spokesperson, SIMA, Shabin Sarvottam, president, SIMA, and Mahesh Abhyankar, vice-president of Scientific Services, USV Pvt. Ltd., also spoke.
