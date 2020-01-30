Thousands form human chain to mark Martyrs Day

More than a thousand people participated in a human chain and sang the national anthem at 5.17 p.m. on M.G. Road on Thursday to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and “reclaim Gandhiji’s India” on his 72nd death anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi was shot in Delhi during evening prayers at 5.17 p.m. on January 30, 1948. Human chains were formed in various places in the city, including in front of Town Hall.

The incident where a youth opened fire and injured a student protester outside Jamia Millia Islamia university seemed to cast its shadow on the protests here. “The irony is that the forces behind Gandhi's killing are in power today,” said R. Khaleemullah, an activist dressed like Mahatma Gandhi.

Many people held placards urging the nation to “walk in the footsteps of Gandhi and not follow those of his killers”.

Later in the day, nearly a thousand citizens gathered on the steps of Town Hall to protest CAA, NRC and NPR. Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, who led the protest, said Gandhi would have been happy at the communal harmony and coming together of Hindus and Muslims during the recent protests. “We erred by not coming together when Gandhiji told us to, but now we have. If this amity lasts, nothing can destroy the country,” he said, adding he was happy to see women coming out in large numbers to participate in the protests.