CM launches Bengaluru Mission 2022

Projects to get budgetary support; progress to be reviewed every 6 months

The projects taken up under Bengaluru Mission 2022 for upgrading the city’s infrastructure to address the growing population and number of vehicles will receive budgetary allocation and will be reviewed every six months for progress, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa said here on Thursday. A task force will be set up to supervise the projects.

“There will be no shortage of funds and adequate provision will be made in the ensuing budget,” Mr. Yeddyurappa told presspersons here after launching Bengaluru Mission 2022.

Projects have been identified in four key areas — mobility, clean Bengaluru, green Bengaluru and digital services — to improve infrastructure, environment and government services over the next two years.

According to BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta, the four key areas for development have been be taken up after identifying eight pressing issues of the city. “All the projects are achievable, discussion with change leaders have been held and partners have been identified. Some projects that have long gestation may take a little longer. A task force will be set up to monitor the work,” he said. Simultaneously, there will be other projects taken up by the BBMP and other civic agencies, he added.

To a question on accountability in progress of work, Mr. Yeddyurappa said: “I will assure you, the project’s progress will be reviewed once in six months and I will inspect the projects every six months.”

Explaining the mission, Mr. Gupta said, “Over the last 30 years, the number of vehicles has increased four times while open spaces in the city is 78 % less than the prescribed standard. Nearly 65% of the city’s population is less than 35 years of age who are tech-savy for whom public services need to be digitalised.”

Lacking in specifics

While Mr. Yeddyurappa promised adequate funding through budgetary provisions, to a question on the quantum of funds required, the officials did not provide any specifics. Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh said, “Finances are connected for all the projects. The State and Union governments would fund the projects.”

However, finance required for the projects was not revealed. Many of the projects announced as part of the mission also lack specifics, and some of them are old projects that have been brought into the mission now. Projects will also be taken up in public private partnerships.

To another question if the government had all the details on raja kaluve encroachment, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar said in the 800-km stretch of raja kaluves, about 2,500 encroachments had been identified of which about 1,500 encroachments had been removed. “Removal of rest of the encroachments had been stopped due to a court order and COVID-19. The High Court has now permitted the removal of encroachment,” he said.

On the status of white-topping of roads, Mr. Gupta clarified that what has been started will be completed while new white topping projects will be reviewed.

Deadline for Smart City road works

The Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj on Thursday said that all major road works under the Smart City project would be completed by March/ April 2021. Acknowledging that there has been delay in completing the works because of rains and COVID-19, he said that he had been regularly reviewing the progress of the work. “All major road works will be completed in March/April 2021.” The ongoing work on major roads in the central parts of the city has thrown the flow of traffic haywire.

Repurposing PSU land

Large green space in the now defunct Mysuru Lamps factory and NGEF are being planned to be developed for other purposes.

Bengaluru Culture, Heritage and Crafts Museum has been planned at NGEF along with contemporary public recreational space and cultural event hub. Plans are on to house Itihaasa, Bengaluru’s technology history — an interactive digital showcase of the city’s journey — at Mysuru Lamps factory. Bengaluru Innovation Centre will also be set up on the Mysuru Lamps premises.

Key projects under Bengaluru Mission 2022

* Development of 190-km stretch on 12 high density corridors

* Bringing 400-km stretch of arterial roads under annual maintenance contract

* Restoration of 25 lakes and monitoring water quality in 20 lakes

* Waterway beautification of raja kaluves

* Setting up learning centres on composting and zero waste homes

* Two mega tree parks in city suburbs on an area of over 400 acres

* Redesign of Sahaya portal, a one-stop platform for grievance redressal.

* Online access to citizen services

* Online access to road history