‘Enhance income through cashew cultivation’

A skill development training was organised by Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute (TRRI), Aduthurai, recently in order to draw the attention of farmers to advantages of cashew cultivation.
Around 50 farmers from Thanjavur, Tircuhi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore and Pudukkottai districts participated in the training on ‘Recent production and protection techniques in cashew’.
Inaugurating the three-day programme organised by the institute in coordination with the Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development, Kochi, V.Ambethgar, director, TRRI, emphasized the importance of cashew cultivation.
Dr.Ambethgar also presented a brief note on avenues available to farmers to enhance their income through integration of various enterprises.
Officials from the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture and scientists from Regional Research Station, Virudhachalam, threw light on improved varieties of cashew, crop and pest management techniques, schemes available to farmers and production of value-added products from cashew apple.
A publication on Recent production and protection techniques in cashew was released by A.Ramanathan, Professor and Unit Head (Plant Protection), TRRI. Exhibits on crop management and protection technologies and various value-added products were also displayed.
