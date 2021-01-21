‘Culprits in mischief at shrine will be arrested’

Those who deposited unwanted material in the offering box of a daivastana in Ullal will be caught shortly, said Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar here on Wednesday.
A set of condoms and a poster with the desecrated images of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra were found in the offering box of Koragajja Guligajja Daivastana, near Ullal, on Tuesday.
After visiting the spot and speaking to people managing the daivastana, Mr. Kumar told reporters that a case of hurting religious sentiments has been registered with the Ullal Police Station. A special team has been formed to trace the accused. “Hurting religious sentiments is a sad thing. Those indulging in such mischief will be caught,” he said. He asked people not to be carried way by such acts of mischief that may lead to disturbances in the city.
Mr. Kumar said that a case has been registered in connection with an attempt to steal articles from the Gopalakrishna Bhajana Mandira in Mular under Konaje Police limits.
Mr. Kumar asked management bodies of temples, daivastana and other places of worship to install CCTV cameras. “Having CCTV cameras will help find quickly those involved in such acts of mischief and theft,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath