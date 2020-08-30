Incubation forum invites applications from start-ups

The marine products business incubation forum, jointly run by the Fisheries College and Research Institute and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, is inviting innovative business ideas/project reports from the entrepreneurs and individuals who have passion in business start-ups.

These new and innovative business ideas/project reports shall be recommended to Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute. Each proposal would be analysed under the norms of Innovation Voucher Programme (IVP). The eligible novel business ideas shall be selected and rewarded with financial aid as subsidy to the tune of 80% of the project cost or maximum of ₹2 lakh per proposal.

The innovative business ideas which are already implemented as start-up ongoing business may also be submitted and these ongoing businesses shall be selected and rewarded with financial aid as subsidy to the tune of 50% of the project cost or maximum of ₹5 lakh per proposal.

Aspirants may be from the non-fisheries sector as well and can submit the proposal by post or in person to the Project Coordinator / Chief Executive Officer, EDII-MPBIF, Department of Fish Processing Technology, Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi – 628008 or contact Project Coordinator (9965344330) or Chief Executive Officer (9940658513), on working days, said Dean B Sundaramoorthy in a press release issued here on Sunday.