Entries invited for Aarambam

Entries are invited from students and mainstream entrepreneurs for the sixth edition of Aarambam — the startup contest organised by Young Indians (Yi) in association with Nativelead Foundation.

Speaking to reporters, Yi chairman G. Kalyana Sundaram said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was encouraging youngsters to come up with innovative ideas that can be put to use in industry and gave them identity as entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurship vertical chair Sharmila Devi said the contest, conducted since 2015, was aimed at encouraging students, on the one hand, and entrepreneurs, on the other, as they could move on to the next level.

Aspirants should send their entries to www.aarambam.in before October 31 with their business ideas. The selected entries (both students and mainstream) would be invited for virtual evaluation on November 20. The prize winners would get ₹25,000 (first), ₹15,000 (second) and 10,000 (third) prizes, she added.

R Sivarajah of Nativelead foundation said the nation was poised towards ‘new age entrepreneurship’, and technology coupled with innovation were the main features. A venture fund would be started from Madurai.

Poornima Venkatesh, co-chair Yi Madurai chapter, said Aarambam would be a great platform for students as they could showcase their ideas, and if they worked out, they could move forward with an entrepreneur tag swiftly.

The speakers also recalled the success story of Happy Hens, a startup initiative which Aarambam had encouraged a few years ago. Hence, the idea and mental preparedness were important.