Central forces take out flag march in Thoothukudi

About 200 security personnel, including 88 from the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a flag march here on Monday.
Ahead of the election scheduled to be held in the State on April 6, security personnel were being deployed in various cities and Assembly constituencies.
A police officer said that based on the number of sensitive polling stations identified in the previous elections and the present trend, the Election Commission was given the data through the Chief Electoral Officer.
The paramilitary forces would be deployed in sensitive/critical booths and would also be responsible for security at counting centres. Along with Central forces, the State police and other agencies would be entrusted with the task at different rings of security.
The BSF personnel took out a flag march from Palayamkottai Road, Anna Statue Junction, Beach Road and other places.
Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar led the march in which local police participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath