Nine-year-old boy run over by tipper

A nine-year-old boy was killed after he was run over by a mini tipper hardly 10 metres from his home near Chengamanad on Thursday around 7.30 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Muhammed Jeseem. He was cycling his way back home after collecting a book from the neighbourhood when tragedy struck.

Dies on spot

The tipper, fully loaded with concrete blocks, was climbing an incline along a very narrow road walled on both sides, which offers a parallel route away from the national highway between Desom and Chengamanad, and the youngster was coming in the opposite direction.

“Though it is not exactly clear how the accident took place, over-speeding remains probably ruled out since the tipper was on its way climbing an incline.

The handle of the youngster’s cycle probably rubbed against the tail end of the tipper as they crossed path, under the impact of which he might have been thrown under the rear wheels of the tipper, killing Jaseem instantly,” said R. Regeesh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Chengamanad.

Not accident prone

The spot was not a known accident prone one, and it was probably the first fatal accident to report there, sources said.