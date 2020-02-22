Hyderabad

LAWCET and PGLCET on May 27

The Telangana LAWCET and PGLCET-2020 for admission into LLB and LLM courses will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The notification will be issued on March 2 and commencement of online application registration will also start on the same day.

The last date for online submission will be April 6.

The application registration fee for TS LAWCET is ₹800 (General) and (₹500 for SC/ST &PH candidates) and for TS PGLCET it would be ₹1000 for general candidates and ₹ 800 for SC/ST & PH candidates).

Prof. G. B. Reddy of OU Law College will be the Convener for the entrance tests.

More details can be had on https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in., said a release.

