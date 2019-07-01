Applause for doctors

To acknowledge their long-standing service, city-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) brought together prominent citizens and philanthropists to felicitate doctors who treated patients suffering from leprosy, HIV/AIDS, cancer, genetic diseases etc. here on Sunday.

Surgeon from Kakatiya University, S. Ananth Reddy, who joined Sivananda Rehabilitation Home in 1982, was honoured for his 38-year service in conducting free reconstructive surgeries on hundreds of leprosy patients.

Annie Hasan’s contributions to the field of genetics and for serving the underprivileged sections through an NGO were lauded. Over 100 patients from weaker sections have benefited through treatment by G. Ramesh and Y. Thimma Reddy, professors at Osmania General Hospital, who were also felicitated.

Contributions of Abdul Ahmed Kabeer, assistant professor at Gandhi Hospital, whose invention known as the ‘Kabir Flap’ to fix congenital deformity in the ear has helped hundreds of children were also acknowledged.

“The awards presented today are testimony to the fact that medical ethics and selfless service to the underprivileged sections are the building blocks of patient-doctor trust, which is fast eroding and needs to be restored,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF. Vikram Dev Rao, secretary of Sivananda Rehabilitation Home, was present on the occasion.